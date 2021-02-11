Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 11 2021
Aiman Khan posts encouraging message by Elon Musk about a ‘bright day’

Pakistani TV star Aiman Khan, who recently hit 8 million followers on Instagram posted an encouraging and thought-provoking tweet of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about a bright day.

The Ishq Tamasha actress shared the tweet of the tech mogul on her Instagram Story.

The tweet reads, “If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.”

In her previous Instagram post, Aiman mesmerized her millions of fans with adorable throwback photos from her visit to Turkey.

She posted the stunning snaps with the caption, “#antalyaturkey.”

Aiman, who is an avid social media user, recently became the second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on photo-video sharing platform after Ayeza Khan. 

