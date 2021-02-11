Pakistan successfully test fires Babur Cruise Missile capable of engaging targets at land and sea

Babur cruise missile can engage targets at land and sea with "high precision", says ISPR

The missile has a range of 450km

The missile was launched from a state-of-the-art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle



Pakistan on Thursday successfully test fired the Babur Cruise Missile, which has the capability to engage targets both at land and sea within 450 kilometers.

According to a statement from the ISPR, the cruise missile can engage targets both at land and sea "with high precision". The missile was launched from a state-of-the-art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle, said the ISPR.

The Training Launch was witnessed by Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organizations.



Chairman NESCOM appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces, which was reflected by the proficient handling of the Weapon System in the field and fulfillment of all laid down training parameters. He also appreciated the contributions of scientists and engineers towards enhancement of Pakistan’s strategic capability.

The president, prime minister of Pakistan, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and services chiefs congratulated the participating troops on conducting the training launch successfully.