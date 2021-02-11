Sania Mirza's new video shows she can look good in all sorts of outfits

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Sania Mirza shares a new video on Instagram to show off her diverse outfit collection

She proves that she can look effortlessly gorgeous in all sorts of outfits

The video garners more than 117,000 likes within a few hours of having been posted

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza regularly wows her fans and followers on social media with her stunning photographs and videos, and to everyone's delight, she does that almost every week.

Thursday, February 11, was no exception, as the famed sportswoman took to her Instagram page and shared a new video to show off her diverse outfit collection. What's more, she proved that she can look effortlessly gorgeous in all sorts of outfits.

In the video, which was a compilation of several small clips, Sania could be seen standing in the garden of her house and "flipping through" her outfits.

In the first scene, she could be seen dressed up in a teal-coloured lace outfit, followed by a printed, full-length gown. She could then be seen wearing a traditional Indian sharara, followed by a black t-shirt with tights, her tennis outfit, an orange-and-mustard skirt, and a sporty tennis outfit once again in the end.

Within a few hours of going live, the video racked up more than 117,000 likes and close to 570 comments in which fans praised her outfits as well as her incredible sense of style.

Prior to sharing the latest video, Sania treated her whopping 7 million followers to a video of how her typical day looks like.

