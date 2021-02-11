Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza's new video shows she can look good in all sorts of outfits

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: File

  • Sania Mirza shares a new video on Instagram to show off her diverse outfit collection
  • She proves that she can look effortlessly gorgeous in all sorts of outfits
  • The video garners more than 117,000 likes within a few hours of having been posted

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza regularly wows her fans and followers on social media with her stunning photographs and videos, and to everyone's delight, she does that almost every week.

Thursday, February 11, was no exception, as the famed sportswoman took to her Instagram page and shared a new video to show off her diverse outfit collection. What's more, she proved that she can look effortlessly gorgeous in all sorts of outfits.

In the video, which was a compilation of several small clips, Sania could be seen standing in the garden of her house and "flipping through" her outfits.

In the first scene, she could be seen dressed up in a teal-coloured lace outfit, followed by a printed, full-length gown. She could then be seen wearing a traditional Indian sharara, followed by a black t-shirt with tights, her tennis outfit, an orange-and-mustard skirt, and a sporty tennis outfit once again in the end. 

Within a few hours of going live, the video racked up more than 117,000 likes and close to 570 comments in which fans praised her outfits as well as her incredible sense of style.

Prior to sharing the latest video, Sania treated her whopping 7 million followers to a video of how her typical day looks like. 

Read more: WATCH: Sania Mirza shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram

More From Sports:

Live cricket score: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Live cricket score: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I
Waqar Younis's wife has the sweetest wish for him on their 21st anniversary

Waqar Younis's wife has the sweetest wish for him on their 21st anniversary
Crtitiscm on PSL 6 song: Twitter schools Shoaib Akhtar

Crtitiscm on PSL 6 song: Twitter schools Shoaib Akhtar
Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi, Esra Bilgic announce start of 'new beginnings'

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi, Esra Bilgic announce start of 'new beginnings'
PSL 6: Fans can now pre-book their tickets for PSL matches

PSL 6: Fans can now pre-book their tickets for PSL matches
Younis Khan says it's up to Mohammad Hafeez to decide timing of retirement

Younis Khan says it's up to Mohammad Hafeez to decide timing of retirement
Pak vs SA: Head to Head in T20Is

Pak vs SA: Head to Head in T20Is
Pak vs SA: Green shirts take on Proteas in first T20 today

Pak vs SA: Green shirts take on Proteas in first T20 today
Naseebo Lal cries tears of joy, ‘happy’ to have sung PSL 6 anthem

Naseebo Lal cries tears of joy, ‘happy’ to have sung PSL 6 anthem
WATCH: Sania Mirza shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram

WATCH: Sania Mirza shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram
PSL 2021: Islamabad United confident about lifting trophy for third time

PSL 2021: Islamabad United confident about lifting trophy for third time
Pak vs SA: Schedule, timings for T20 series

Pak vs SA: Schedule, timings for T20 series

Latest

view all