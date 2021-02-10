WATCH: Sania Mirza shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared glimpses of a typical day in her life

Reveals that she starts her day with strenuous exercises, followed by tennis practice

She also has to dress up and get ready for several photoshoots and interviews, all in the same day

Indian cricket star Sania Mirza on Wednesday shared glimpses of her daily routine with her whopping seven million Instagram fans.

Taking to her page, the sportswoman uploaded a video comprising short clips to show "a day in [her] life."

At the beginning of the video, Sania could be seen performing some strenuous weight training exercises in the gym. Next up, she could be seen doing what she loves the most: playing tennis.

In one of the scenes, she could also be seen getting a hairdo. Next, she could be seen sitting on a sofa, dressed up in a floral-print outfit and flashing a smile at the camera.



She could also be seen getting an outdoor photo-shoot done, followed by a television interview.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the video amassed 33,000-plus likes and close to 190 comments.

