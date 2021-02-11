'Fake news': Maulana Tariq Jameel says he did not criticise PM Imran Khan

Maulana Tariq Jameel (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). Photo: File

Maulana Tariq Jameel clarifies he did not call out PM Imran Khan

The "fake" statement attributed to the scholar was critical of PM Imran Khan

Government employees demanding a pay raise clashed with police in Islamabad, as tear gas shells were fired and protesters were baton-charged



Maulana Tariq Jameel on Thursday clarified that he had not criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan over the recent protest and subsequent clashes of government employees with police in Islamabad, saying that it was fake news.

Taking to Twitter, the Islamic scholar tweeted a picture of a fake account with his display picture and name on it with the handle @Iamtariq_jameel.

"I have nothing to do with this statement. This is fake news. For authentic news about me, stay connected to verified platforms," tweeted Jamil. "May Allah preserve us from spreading false news."

The statement being attributed to the Islamic scholar on social media-- which he dismissed as fake news-- referred to the government employees protest yesterday in which tear gas shells were fired and protesters as well as police officers were injured.