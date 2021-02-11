Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

'Fake news': Maulana Tariq Jameel says he did not criticise PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Maulana Tariq Jameel (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). Photo:  File

  • Maulana Tariq Jameel clarifies he did not call out PM Imran Khan 
  • The "fake" statement attributed to the scholar was critical of PM Imran Khan
  • Government employees demanding a pay raise clashed with police in Islamabad, as tear gas shells were fired and protesters were baton-charged 

Maulana Tariq Jameel on Thursday clarified that he had not criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan over the recent protest and subsequent clashes of government employees with police in Islamabad, saying that it was fake news. 

Read more: Cabinet approves increase in government employees' salaries: sources

Taking to Twitter, the Islamic scholar tweeted a picture of a fake account with his display picture and name on it with the handle @Iamtariq_jameel. 

"I have nothing to do with this statement. This is fake news. For authentic news about me, stay connected to verified platforms," tweeted Jamil. "May Allah preserve us from spreading false news."

The statement being attributed to the Islamic scholar on social media-- which he dismissed as fake news-- referred to the government employees protest yesterday in which tear gas shells were fired and protesters as well as police officers were injured. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan successfully test fires Babur Cruise Missile capable of engaging targets at land and sea

Pakistan successfully test fires Babur Cruise Missile capable of engaging targets at land and sea
Pakistan to allow private firms to import coronavirus vaccine, exempt from price caps

Pakistan to allow private firms to import coronavirus vaccine, exempt from price caps
Is it PM Imran Khan's job to distribute envelopes of money, asks Justice Isa

Is it PM Imran Khan's job to distribute envelopes of money, asks Justice Isa
TLP's demands will be put forth in parliament: PM Imran Khan

TLP's demands will be put forth in parliament: PM Imran Khan
PMC makes important announcement for public medical and dental colleges

PMC makes important announcement for public medical and dental colleges
Rescue mission to use special forward-looking infrared to look for Ali Sadpara, foreign mountaineers

Rescue mission to use special forward-looking infrared to look for Ali Sadpara, foreign mountaineers
ECP announces Senate polls for March 3 amid voting controversy

ECP announces Senate polls for March 3 amid voting controversy
Islamabad protests: Policeman dies after falling ill due to tear gas shelling

Islamabad protests: Policeman dies after falling ill due to tear gas shelling
Shafqat Mehmood says new policy regarding student unions on the cards

Shafqat Mehmood says new policy regarding student unions on the cards
Karachi traffic police to fine people using 6-9 seater Qingqi rickshaw

Karachi traffic police to fine people using 6-9 seater Qingqi rickshaw

Prime Minister Imran Khan approves pay raise for protesting government employees

Prime Minister Imran Khan approves pay raise for protesting government employees
Broadsheet to seize further Pakistani assets after failing to get $2.2m

Broadsheet to seize further Pakistani assets after failing to get $2.2m

Latest

view all