'Fake news': Maulana Tariq Jameel says he did not criticise PM Imran Khan

Thursday Feb 11, 2021
Maulana Tariq Jameel on Thursday clarified that he had not criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan over the recent protest and subsequent clashes of government employees with police in Islamabad, saying that it was fake news.
Taking to Twitter, the Islamic scholar tweeted a picture of a fake account with his display picture and name on it with the handle @Iamtariq_jameel.
"I have nothing to do with this statement. This is fake news. For authentic news about me, stay connected to verified platforms," tweeted Jamil. "May Allah preserve us from spreading false news."
The statement being attributed to the Islamic scholar on social media-- which he dismissed as fake news-- referred to the government employees protest yesterday in which tear gas shells were fired and protesters as well as police officers were injured.