Bollywood
Friday Feb 12 2021
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan makes her romance official with Nupur Shikhare

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Indian superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has finally made her romance official with ‘dream boy’ fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, calling him her 'Valentine'.

Ira took to Instagram and made her romance official with her ‘buddy’ and has chosen ‘Promise Day’ for the special announcement.

Sharing numerous photos with Shikhare, Ira Khan said, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you” followed by heart emoticon.

Ira called Shikhare her ‘Valentine, buddy and a dream boy”.

Tagging the beau, the 24-year-old star kid said, “#whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #dreamboy.”

According to some Indian media, Ira was earlier in a relationship with Mishaal Kripalani and the couple split in 2020.

