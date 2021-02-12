Four soldiers martyred as terrorists open fire at security post in South Waziristan: ISPR

ISPR/Handout via Geo.tv

RAWALPINDI: At least four soldiers embraced martyrdom as terrorists opened fire last night at a security post in South Waziristan, the Pakistan Army's media wing said in a statement Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists had raided a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan late night, with the troops responding promptly and killing four of the assailants.

"During exchange of fire 4 soldiers embraced shahadat," the ISPR added, noting that the martyred officers included Lance Naik Imran Ali, as well as Sepoys Atif Jahangir, Anees ur Rehman, Aziz.

"Area sanitisation in progress," the statement added.

TTP Sajna group's terrorists killed

Last month, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Nargosa area of South Waziristan, killing two terrorists and injuring one.

"Security forces conducted an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district," the military's media wing had said at the time.

"During intense fire, two terrorists, Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai, were killed and one got injured and apprehended."



The ISPR said the terrorists were active members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) Sajna group and were experts in making improvised explosive devices (IED).

