Friday Feb 12 2021
Four soldiers martyred as terrorists open fire at security post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Friday Feb 12, 2021

  • ISPR says terrorists opened fire last night at the Makeen security post in South Waziristan
  • Adds that the Pakistani troops responded promptly, killing four of the assailants
  • Lance Naik Imran Ali, as well as Sepoys Atif Jahangir, Anees ur Rehman, Aziz were martyred

RAWALPINDI: At least four soldiers embraced martyrdom as terrorists opened fire last night at a security post in South Waziristan, the Pakistan Army's media wing said in a statement Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists had raided a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan late night, with the troops responding promptly and killing four of the assailants.

Read more: Security forces gun down four terrorists in N Waziristan's Mir Ali area

"During exchange of fire 4 soldiers embraced shahadat," the ISPR added, noting that the martyred officers included Lance Naik Imran Ali, as well as Sepoys Atif Jahangir, Anees ur Rehman, Aziz.

"Area sanitisation in progress," the statement added.

TTP Sajna group's terrorists killed

Last month, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Nargosa area of South Waziristan, killing two terrorists and injuring one.

"Security forces conducted an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district," the military's media wing had said at the time.

Also read: 5 terrorists, including man behind 17 attacks, killed by security forces in N Waziristan

"During intense fire, two terrorists, Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai, were killed and one got injured and apprehended."

The ISPR said the terrorists were active members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) Sajna group and were experts in making improvised explosive devices (IED).

