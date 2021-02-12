Can't connect right now! retry
Melania Trump triggers mystery after deleting posts on Instagram

Former US first lady Melania Trump speaks at an event. Photo: AFP

  • Melania Trump deletes all posts from Instagram
  • The last time she posted anything on Instagram was on January 20
  • Melania was absent from Donald Trump's Super Bowl party

Former first lady of the United States Melania Trump caused her followers on social media to wonder what may have transpired after she deleted all her posts on Instagram. 

Donald Trump's wife has not been seen in public after she left The White House following her husband's loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential Elections. 

Melania has been reportedly avoiding the press and has moved to her husband's Mar-a-Lago resort in Southern Florida where she has set up office to further her "Be Best" campaign. 

The former first lady has deleted all posts on her Instagram account, with only her farewell message remaining there, which she last posted on January 20. 

Her husband Donald Trump was last seen at a Super Bowl party on Sunday at the International Golf Club but his wife, Melania, did not attend the event. 

Guests at the party were curious as to why the former first lady had not attended the event especially when she had regularly done so in the past. 

Her absence from the party triggered rumours of domestic discontentment between the two, according to foreign media reports. 

The report added that while at the party, Trump "offered polite but unsmiling hellos and was clearly uninterested in any real conversation".

Melania wants to divorce Donald Trump

Speculation that the former first lady was waiting to divorce Trump have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. A few months ago, a former aide to the first lady claimed that Melania was counting every minute to divorce the president, The Daily Mail had reported.

Fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman had claimed the couple's 15-year marriage was over. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," the report had said.

The source had said that Melania Trump was waiting for her husband to leave the White House as she did not want to humiliate him. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he [Donald Trump] would find a way to punish her," the report had cited Newman.

Meanwhile, another former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, senior advisor to FLOTUS Melania Trump, had alleged Donald and Melania had separate bedrooms in the White House and a "transactional marriage".

