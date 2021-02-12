Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Zeba Bakhtiar fondly recalls working with late actor Rajiv Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar fondly recalled working with late actor Rajiv Kapoor who passed away due to a heart attack this week. 

Speaking on Times of India, the 58-year-old actress shared about her experience of filming Henna with him, which he produced. 

 "I’m absolutely devastated to hear this sudden, very tragic news, I just don’t know what to say. I’m in touch with Daboo (Randhir), who has been through so much these past few years, losing his dear mother and siblings. Recently I was not in touch with (Rajiv) Chimpu directly but asked about him and Daboo always said that he was fine," she said. 

"Rajiv Kapoor, Chimpu, as everyone around him called him, was an adorable person, he was very sweet, sensitive and kind. We spent a lot of time together during the production of ‘Henna’ and had some great times. He had a wonderful sense of humour like all the Kapoors do, my memories with him are all of the delightful times, fun and laughter."

More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan shares more photos, videos from Turkey visit

Ayeza Khan shares more photos, videos from Turkey visit
Hira Mani jumps into Naseebo Lal's defence following PSL 6 anthem criticism

Hira Mani jumps into Naseebo Lal's defence following PSL 6 anthem criticism
Minal Khan's hair transformation takes fans by surprise

Minal Khan's hair transformation takes fans by surprise
Aiman Khan posts encouraging message by Elon Musk about a ‘bright day’

Aiman Khan posts encouraging message by Elon Musk about a ‘bright day’
Nida Yasir remembers late mother Fehmida Nasreen

Nida Yasir remembers late mother Fehmida Nasreen
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz enjoy scooty ride, video wins hearts

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz enjoy scooty ride, video wins hearts
Aiman Khan prays for missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Aiman Khan prays for missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara
Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media

Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media
Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan

Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan
Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'

Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'
Ayeza Khan shares meaningful advice with fans

Ayeza Khan shares meaningful advice with fans
Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram

Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all