Saturday Feb 13 2021
Priyanka Chopra compares Hollywood’s romantic flicks with Bollywood’s

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about making a comeback in Bollywood after the success of 'The Sky Is Pink'

After making her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is comparing the two industries.

The Quantico actor, 38, during her recent interview spoke about the different approaches that both the industries take when tackling romantic films.

She told Filmfare: "Love is love and rom-coms essentially drive the same emotions. There are not too many differences apart from language and maybe the song sequences and possibly the degree of dramatisation… you know how we love the drama."

She also spoke about making a comeback in Bollywood: "I’m currently discussing some great projects and hopefully, I will announce something soon.”

