Saturday Feb 13 2021
Mohammad Hafeez posts cryptic tweet following Sarfaraz Ahmed's criticism

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Pakistan v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 7, 2017 Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa' Quinton de Kock (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters.

  • Shallow minded approach EXPOSED, writes Hafeez on Twitter
  • The all-rounder did not mention anyone's name in his post
  • Sources say PCB has resolved dispute between the players

Hours after former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed responded to veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, posted a cryptic message on Twitter.

"Shallow minded approach EXPOSED!," wrote Hafeez.

The development comes shortly after sources said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had asked the players to refrain from such bickering and had settled the dispute.

The Hafeez vs Sarfaraz debate was triggered after Hafeez’s congratulatory tweet to Muhammad Rizwan in which he had hit indirectly at his former skipper prompting a strong response from him.

Hafeez took an indirect jibe at Sarfaraz when he tweeted to appreciate Rizwan for his ton, saying: “Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 hundred. U r a Star shining star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game”.

This prompted a response from Sarfaraz late Friday, who has not been included in the playing XI.

“Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly,” he tweeted.

Sarfaraz said that everyone stands by Rizwan and wished he plays many more amazing innings for Pakistan.

