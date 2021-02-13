PCB 'unhappy' after Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez's Twitter bickering

Batsman Mohammad Hafeez (left) and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. — AFP/File

PCB team management raises objections to the conflict

Stresses players should refrain from such bickering

Sarfaraz responded to Hafeez after an indirect jibe

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management has expressed its reservations after batsman Mohammad Hafeez and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed argued on Twitter, sources said Saturday.



Sarfaraz responded to the ongoing debate on who is the number 1 wicketkeeper-batsman in the country after Hafeez congratulated Mohammad Rizwan on his match-winning performance in the first T20 against South Africa.

The team managers, during a meeting with the cricketers, settled the dispute between them, sources said, adding that PCB officials and team management were "unhappy".

Who is no 1?: Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Muhammad Hafeez’s jibe

On Thursday, Hafeez took an indirect jibe at Ahmed when he tweeted to appreciate Rizwan for his ton, saying: “Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 hundred. U r a Star shining star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game”.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan becomes first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to score 100 in T20I

This prompted a response from Sarfaraz late Friday, who has not been included in the playing XI.

“Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly,” he tweeted.

Sarfaraz noted that everyone stands by Rizwan and wished he plays many more amazing innings for Pakistan.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan thankful to Almighty after record performance in first T20

“Aur ayende bhee jisko bhee chance milega wo Pakistan ke liye number ONE hee huga. (And whoever is given a chance to play would be no 1 for Pakistan),” he added.



The former skipper also urged Hafeez to not create divisions. “We expect nothing but positiveness coming from an international player who has played so many games for Pakistan.”

Former players and experts have also been commenting on the matter since Rizwan has emerged as a pillar for the cricket team and rescued it on numerous occasions.

