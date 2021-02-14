Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi: Child sitting in groom's lap killed as man fires at car

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

  • The child was reportedly sitting in the groom's lap when the incident took place.
  • According to police, the deceased was identified as Suresh who was 11 years old.
  • Police say the incident looks to be a case of personal enmity.

KARACHI: A child was shot dead while the groom was injured in a firing incident on his car near Kaemari Masan Chowk, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The child was reportedly sitting in the groom's lap when the incident took place when an armed assailant opened fire on the car. 

According to police, the 11-year-old deceased child was identified as Suresh. 

Police said initial reports indicate personal enmity may have caused the murder,  adding that the suspect fired only one shot at the car which hit the child and injured the groom. 

The shooter was able to flee after firing the shot. The incident is being investigated, said police officers. 

