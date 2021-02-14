Live streaming: Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20

Sunday Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan and South Africa are fighting for victory in third and final Twenty20 international, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.
The series is currently locked at 1-1 with today's outcome to decide who will lift the trophy.
Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood
South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, Jon-Jon Smuts