Sunday Feb 14 2021
#PawriHoriHai girl Dananeer Mobeen reveals story behind her viral video

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Screengrab showing Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen. Photo: Instagram

  • #Pawrihorihai girl Dananeer Mobeen reveals the story behind her viral video
  • Says she and her friends were visiting Nathia Gali and were enjoying when she suddenly filmed the video 
  • Reveals she received an overwhelmingly positive response from Pakistan as well as India, adding that she will create more light-hearted videos in future 

Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen, who has become a social media sensation overnight after her #pawrihorihai video went viral a few days ago, recently revealed the story behind the clip.

Speaking to BBC Urdu, Dananeer said that she did not plan anything beforehand and the clip was filmed spontaneously.

"My friends and I were visiting Nathia Gali (a popular hill station in Pakistan), we were having fun and listening to music when I decided to take my phone out and film the clip," Dananeer told the outlet. "The rest is history."

The young influencer said that when she uploaded the video, she had no idea that it would go viral, adding that the only intention behind the video was to make people laugh and enjoy it.

"Alhamdulillah, the response has been so overwhelmingly positive; I am receiving recreations of the video from every corner of Pakistan and they are so endearing," she said. "We have to admit that Pakistanis are the most creative ones when it comes to [recreations] and the meme culture."

Dananeer added that when her mother saw renowned celebrities recreating her video, she was "over the moon" with excitement.

"I am so happy that my light-hearted video is also being enjoyed across the border, especially at a time when there's a lot of tension and polarisation in the world," she exclaimed. 

The youngster added that since people are appreciating the funny aspect of her personality, she will create more light-hearted videos in future for her Instagram and YouTube channels. 

