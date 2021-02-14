Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 14 2021
By
Web Desk

'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen hints at a new banger as she grooves to her viral song

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen hints at a new banger as she grooves to her viral song

Social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen who has become the talk of town after her viral ‘pawri’ video, has hinted at a new hit song.

Turning to her Instagram, the influencer could be seen grooving to Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate’s new track based on Mobeen’s viral #PawriHoriHai trend.

“Pawri tou abb shuru hougee! Can you guess what’s coming soon? Working on something exciting for you and your friends to enjoy on your next ‘pawri’,” she wrote in the caption.

She also thanked Mukhate for his hit new song about her: “BIG SHOUTOUT TO @yashrajmukhate for this banger!!!”

Mukhate, is popular for turning viral videos and clips from TV shows and movies into upbeat, funny songs, and now the 'pawri' girl has become a subject of his song.

"Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai. (From today, I am not going to party, but I will 'pawri' because party won't be as fun as pawri)," Mukhate wrote on Instagram as he shared the song.

Earlier in the day, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

Celebrities like former cricketer Wasim Akram and actor Saba Qamar also recreated. 

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow seen meditating in new makeup-free Instagram picture

Gwyneth Paltrow seen meditating in new makeup-free Instagram picture

Singer Kelly Clarkson says her 'ideal date' is with herself

Singer Kelly Clarkson says her 'ideal date' is with herself
Kate Winslet's mystery drama set for US premiere after Jean Smart, Evan Peters joined miniseries

Kate Winslet's mystery drama set for US premiere after Jean Smart, Evan Peters joined miniseries
Scotland’s showbiz legend Sydney Devine passes away at 81

Scotland’s showbiz legend Sydney Devine passes away at 81
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: Why the pair is keeping romance strictly private

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: Why the pair is keeping romance strictly private
Akcent jumps on the '#PawriHoriHai' bandwagon: Watch

Akcent jumps on the '#PawriHoriHai' bandwagon: Watch
Kendall Jenner claims she struggles with body image issues

Kendall Jenner claims she struggles with body image issues
Over 3 million people react to Ariana Grande's picture in two hours

Over 3 million people react to Ariana Grande's picture in two hours

'Love Story' stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

'Love Story' stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame
Priyanka Chopra finally reveals why she had security tail Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals why she had security tail Nick Jonas
Megan Fox wants fans to support her friend amid pandemic

Megan Fox wants fans to support her friend amid pandemic

Kangana Ranaut receives flak for saying she is 'more talented than Meryl Streep'

Kangana Ranaut receives flak for saying she is 'more talented than Meryl Streep'

Latest

view all