Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce engagement

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's post was flooded with messages from fans congratulating him and Minal Khan

Pakistani actor Minal Khan has some major news for her fans after her intimate Valentine’s Day celebrations with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

In an Instagram post, the couple may have subtly announced their engagement as Ikram shared a photo of his ladylove showing off her new bling on ‘that’ finger.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” wrote Ikram along with a heart emoji.

Soon after, the post was flooded with messages from fans congratulating the happy couple.

Earlier on Sunday, the diva shared a photo from their intimate Valentine’s Day celebration as she posed alongside Ikram in front of a pink wall with a heart-shaped balloon.

“Love is in the air. Simple and sweet,” wrote the actor. 



