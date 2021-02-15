Punjab's education minister tests COVID-19 positive

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas.

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked those who attended meeting with him should also get themselves tested.

The provincial education minister made the announcement on Twitter and prayed that the Almighty protect all of us.

“I have tested positive for COVID 19. I would like the people that have come in contact with me in the past few days during meetings to get tested. May Allah protect all of you,” he said.

1,048 new COVID-19 cases

26 more people died of COVID-19 with 1,048 new cases reported across the country over the last twenty-four hours, data from the National Command and Operations Centre showed Monday.

According to the latest NCOC statistics, there are now 27747 active cases in the country while 525,997 patients have so far recovered from this deadly virus.

Registration for vaccination

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that the process of registration of citizens aged 65 and above has been started for vaccination against COVID-19.

In a tweet, the NCOC chief said the registration can be done by sending CNIC number on 1166. He said the vaccination of this age group will start next month.