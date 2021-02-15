Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab's education minister tests COVID-19 positive

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas.

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked those who attended meeting with him should also get themselves tested.

The provincial education minister made the announcement on Twitter and prayed that the Almighty protect all of us.

“I have tested positive for COVID 19. I would like the people that have come in contact with me in the past few days during meetings to get tested. May Allah protect all of you,” he said.

1,048 new COVID-19 cases

26 more people died of COVID-19 with 1,048 new cases reported across the country over the last twenty-four hours, data from the National Command and Operations Centre showed Monday.

According to the latest NCOC statistics, there are now 27747 active cases in the country while 525,997 patients have so far recovered from this deadly virus.

Registration for vaccination

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that the process of registration of citizens aged 65 and above has been started for vaccination against COVID-19.

In a tweet, the NCOC chief said the registration can be done by sending CNIC number on 1166. He said the vaccination of this age group will start next month.

More From Pakistan:

Watch: Usman Buzdar wows Cholistan Jeep Rally with driving skills

Watch: Usman Buzdar wows Cholistan Jeep Rally with driving skills
Pakistan records remittances over $2b for eighth consecutive month

Pakistan records remittances over $2b for eighth consecutive month
Fawad Chaudhry asks top court to take notice of Sindh CM's statement on winning Senate seats

Fawad Chaudhry asks top court to take notice of Sindh CM's statement on winning Senate seats
Pakistan starts registration of citizens over age of 65 for COVID-19 vaccination

Pakistan starts registration of citizens over age of 65 for COVID-19 vaccination
Pakistani envoy presents credentials to UAE's VP Sheikh Mohammed

Pakistani envoy presents credentials to UAE's VP Sheikh Mohammed
Senate polls: After Balochistan fiasco, Sindh PTI leaders object to award of ticket to Vawda, Abro

Senate polls: After Balochistan fiasco, Sindh PTI leaders object to award of ticket to Vawda, Abro
Warning letters sent to 263 Punjab officers for not addressing public complaints

Warning letters sent to 263 Punjab officers for not addressing public complaints
K2 expedition: Important press conference about Ali Sadpara, other missing mountaineers today

K2 expedition: Important press conference about Ali Sadpara, other missing mountaineers today
Women’s Action Forum condemns 'unconstitutional' RTI Amendment Bill 2021

Women’s Action Forum condemns 'unconstitutional' RTI Amendment Bill 2021
Twitter up in arms over Sheikh Rasheed's comment saying govt 'tested tear gas' on protesters

Twitter up in arms over Sheikh Rasheed's comment saying govt 'tested tear gas' on protesters
Troops of Karachi Corps continue Jidar-ul-Hadeed exercise in Thar desert

Troops of Karachi Corps continue Jidar-ul-Hadeed exercise in Thar desert
Little girl with PM Imran Khan in '94 photo to now serve as consultant at Shaukat Khanum

Little girl with PM Imran Khan in '94 photo to now serve as consultant at Shaukat Khanum

Latest

view all