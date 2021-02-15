Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate first Valentine’s Day as parents

Bollywood actress Anuska Sharma and husband Virat Kohli celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as parents following the birth of their daughter Vamika last month.



The Sultan actress took to Instagram and shared a perfect photo to wish her better half on Valentine’s Day.

Anushka wrote, “Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos.”

“My valentine every day forever and beyond,” she further said with a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Anusha and Virat welcomed their first baby on January 11, 2021.