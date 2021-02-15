Dia Mirza gets married for the second time

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza Monday tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi. Pictures from the couple's wedding showed Dia, wearing a red ensemble, walking towards the venue.

Footage circulating on social media showed Dia and her husband talking to the reporters and photographers outside their residence.

Dia was also seen handing boxes of sweets to the photographers.



Earlier, the actress took to social media to post pictures from her bridal shower.



She was previously married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They split in 2019 after being together for 11 years.

