Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Dia Mirza gets married for the second time

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza Monday tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi.  Pictures from the couple's wedding showed Dia, wearing a red ensemble, walking towards the venue. 

Footage circulating on social media showed Dia and her husband talking to the reporters and photographers outside their residence.

Dia was also seen handing boxes of sweets to the photographers.

 Earlier, the actress took to social media to post pictures from her bridal shower.

She was previously married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They split  in 2019 after being together for 11 years. 

More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan enchants everyone in her red Valentine’s Day look

Sara Ali Khan enchants everyone in her red Valentine’s Day look
Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday post for father Randhir Kapoor as he turns 74

Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday post for father Randhir Kapoor as he turns 74
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate first Valentine’s Day as parents

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate first Valentine’s Day as parents
Kangana Ranaut disses directors who ‘abondon’ her after reaching fame

Kangana Ranaut disses directors who ‘abondon’ her after reaching fame
Bhumi Pednekar details the importance of self-love

Bhumi Pednekar details the importance of self-love
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja unveils her ‘battered’ body following ‘Blind’ shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja unveils her ‘battered’ body following ‘Blind’ shoot
Kangana Ranaut showcases her 'Dhaakad' BTS look for the first time

Kangana Ranaut showcases her 'Dhaakad' BTS look for the first time
Arjun Kapoor offers aid to cancer couples fighting the pandemic

Arjun Kapoor offers aid to cancer couples fighting the pandemic
Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas almost got ‘derailed’

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas almost got ‘derailed’

Ananya Panday gets candid about her heartbreaks ahead of Valentine’s Day

Ananya Panday gets candid about her heartbreaks ahead of Valentine’s Day
Priyanka Chopra compares Hollywood’s romantic flicks with Bollywood’s

Priyanka Chopra compares Hollywood’s romantic flicks with Bollywood’s
Parineeti Chopra dismisses claims of rivalries existing between female actors

Parineeti Chopra dismisses claims of rivalries existing between female actors

Latest

view all