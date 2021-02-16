Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
PSL 2021: Traffic plan chalked out for Karachi

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Pakistan Super League (PSL) logo. Photo: PSL website/File
  • Karachi traffic police on Tuesday unveiled the traffic plan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.
  • The matches, beginning from February 20 to March 7, will be played at the National Stadium Karachi.
  • A special amended Traffic diversion plan has been prepared with notification of closed roads and their alternate routes.

The Karachi traffic police on Tuesday unveiled the traffic plan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches beginning from February 20 to March 7 which will be played at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

According to the press release issued by the Karachi traffic police, a special amended Traffic diversion plan has been prepared with notification of closed roads and their alternate routes during the event.

The traffic plan is as followed:

  • Hassan Square Flyover/Expo Center Turning (Sir ShahSuleman Road to the stadium):  From Liaquatabad via Hassan Square Flyover and University Road /Expo Turning towards Sir Shah Suleman Road all kind of Traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards Stadium Road. 

  • Traffic will be diverted from Flyover towards University Road to reach their destination. Similarly, National Stadium Flyover will be closed for all Traffic during the match.

  • Karsaz (Shara-e-Faisal):  All kinds of small vehicles will be allowed to proceed on Habib Ibrahim Rehmat Ullah Road towards Stadium Signal. Heavy /Public Transport will not be allowed.  

  • Millennium (Rashid Minhas Road):  Dalmia Road will remain open for small vehicles from Millennium to Stadium Signal. Heavy /Public Transport will not be allowed. 

  • New Town Chowrangi (University Road):  University Road / New Town turning will remain open for small vehicles towards Stadium Signal.

  • Heavy Traffic: All the heavy vehicles shall not be permitted to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Square, PP Chowrangi towards University Road, Karsaz to Stadium, Millennium to New Town during the match.  

In order to avert any mishap or unwanted situation, the Karachi traffic police have requested people to follow the traffic plan.

"In case of any inconvenience, Please dial Traffic Police Helpline Rahnuma-1915, where Traffic staff is available to guide/assist you," read the press release.

