Video: Meet Zara Naeem, the Pakistani student who topped an ACCA exam

LAHORE: Zara Naeem, the Pakistan star student who topped an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examination, has said that “focused studies” is what one needs to ace the tough exam.



Talking to Geo Pakistan, Naeem said that she did not attend special classes for the exam, however, but she had to work hard.

She was declared a global prizewinner after she secured the highest marks in an ACCA exam conducted in December 2020.

She was also lauded by Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz and the government on her achievement. "Zara Naeem Dar has become the pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world," said the minister.