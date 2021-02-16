PSL 2021: Mahira Khan re-appointed as brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/JavedAfridi

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan re-appointed as Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador for the third time.



Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi announced the appointment of Mahira Khan as the brand ambassador on Twitter.



He welcomed the superstar into the Peshawar Zalmi family.

Prolific Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has re-joined the roster of Pakistani Super League (PSL)'s franchise Peshawar Zalmi as their ambassador for the sixth edition.

According to a press release issued by the franchise on Tuesday, Khan will be Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador for the third time after PSL III and PSL IV.

It is pertinent to note that Turkish star Esra Belgic is also expected to join the franchise as its ambassador. In a social media post earlier this month she announced "new beginnings" with Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy arrived in Karachi last week while Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Imam-ul-Haq, and Kamran Akmal have joined the team.