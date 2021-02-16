Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 2021: Mahira Khan re-appointed as brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/JavedAfridi
  • Pakistani actress Mahira Khan re-appointed as Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador for the third time.
  • Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi announced the appointment of Mahira Khan as the brand ambassador on Twitter.
  • He welcomed the superstar into the Peshawar Zalmi family.

Prolific Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has re-joined the roster of Pakistani Super League (PSL)'s franchise Peshawar Zalmi as their ambassador for the sixth edition.

According to a press release issued by the franchise on Tuesday,  Khan will be Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador for the third time after PSL III and PSL IV.

Read more: Will PSL 2021 opening ceremony not take place in Pakistan?

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi announced the appointment of Mahira Khan as the brand ambassador on Twitter, welcoming the superstar into the Peshawar Zalmi family.

It is pertinent to note that Turkish star Esra Belgic is also expected to join the franchise as its ambassador. In a social media post earlier this month she announced "new beginnings" with Peshawar Zalmi.

Read more: PSL 6: Foreign players start assembling in Karachi ahead of first match

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy arrived in Karachi last week while Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Imam-ul-Haq, and Kamran Akmal have joined the team.

PSL 2021: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan all geared up to perform for Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2021: Traffic plan chalked out for Karachi

Quetta Gladiators' Ben Cutting marries PSL presenter Erin Holland

PSL 2021: What are Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf up to with Quetta Gladiators?

PSL 6: Multan Sultans name Mohammad Rizwan as new captain

PSL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez urges spectators to ensure coronavirus SOPs

Mohammad Rizwan is a true warrior, says Babar Azam after winning series against South Africa

PCB making PSL franchises pay for Pakistani players’ flight: report

PAK vs SA: Green Shirts recreate '#PawriHoriHai' video after T20 series win

Pakistan become first team to score 100 wins in T20Is

PSL 2021 opening ceremony to feature Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, and Humaima Malik

Live streaming: Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20

