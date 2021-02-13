Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Atique ur Rehman

Will PSL 2021 opening ceremony not take place in Pakistan?

By
Atique ur Rehman

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

A general view as fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League 2020 at the National Stadium. — PPI/File

  • PSL 2021 opening ceremony will be held in Istanbul, say sources 
  • Singers of this year's PSL anthem will perform in Turkey's capital
  • Recorded ceremony to be aired on television screens on Feb 20

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021's opening ceremony will be staged in Istanbul city in Turkey — a country that shares brotherly relations with Pakistan.

Sources said that the singers of this year's PSL anthem — Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners — would fly to Istanbul as well to perform the track live.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), when approached for a comment on the development, neither denied nor confirmed the news.

Read more: PSL 2021 tickets will be sold online only, says PCB

Sources said that the opening ceremony would not be held in National Stadium, where it was staged last year, due to the area being designated as a bio-secure bubble.

The recorded ceremony will be aired on television screens on February 20, sources added.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had allowed a limit of 20% spectators to attend the PSL 2021 matches last week.

'Fans are loving me more after PSL 2021 anthem': Naseebo Lal

The fixtures are scheduled in Karachi and Lahore from 20 February to 22 March.

According to NCOC's announcement, after detailed deliberations with health officials, it has been decided with strict guidelines already issued that 20% of spectators will be allowed for PSL group matches.

“Review for playoffs in March in view of prevailing positivity ratio at that time,” read the NCOC statement, that came after a meeting with PCB officials.

The decision means around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Read more: Foreign players start assembling in Karachi ahead of first match

