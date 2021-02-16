Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
'Pawri horahi hai': Meet the new social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

  • Social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen said the reaction to her last video was very surprising for her.
  • It was a jaw-dropping moment for me when I saw the video of the Pakistan Cricket team, the influencer shared.
  • Mobeen shared that she is elated to receive such love from fans, friends, and family.

Social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, whose latest video has taken social media by storm, recently shared that the reaction to her last video was not only overwhelming but very surprising for her as well.

During an exclusive interview with Geo News on Tuesday, the social media influencer shared that her video, where she can be seen chilling on her way back from Nathia Gali, wasn't pre-planned at all. 

"We were returning back from our trip to Nathia Gali and we had stopped for food during our trip. There was music playing in the background and it was overall a fun vibe when I decided to take out my phone and film the moment," Mobeen shared during her interview.

"It was a jaw-dropping moment for me when I saw the video of the Pakistan Cricket team. I couldn't believe my eyes," the vlogger shared her reaction to the video made by the national team after winning the series against South Africa.

When asked about how she is handling the overnight fame and the reactions from friends and family, Mobeen shared that she is elated to receive such love from fans, friends, and family and shared her plans to make more videos in the future.

Meanwhile taking her gratitude to Instagram after amassing 500K+ followers on the photo-sharing app, Mobeen said: "THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!

She also broke the good news to her fans related to her #pawrihoraihai merchandise being officially LIVE. "As a gesture of thanks to celebrating with my fam, #pawrihoraihai merch is now officially LIVE!

