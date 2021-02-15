PAK vs SA: Green Shirts recreate 'parrrty ho rahi hai' video after match win

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali celebrates during Pakistan vs South Africa T20 match in Lahore. Photo: Geo Super.

LAHORE: After winning the three-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa on Sunday, the Green Shirts seem to be in a celebratory mood.

Following the viral social media trend and to fête their victory, the Men in Green recreated the viral "parrrty ho rahi hai" video.

Filmed by Hassan Ali and uploaded to Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the clip shows the team merrily laughing and shouting in excitement.

"Yeh mai hun, yeh meri team hai, aur hum series jeet ke parrrty kar rahay hain" (this is me, this is my team, and we are "parrrtying" after winning the series), Hassan Ali could be heard saying in the video.

Pakistan innings

Babar Azam (44) and Mohammad Rizwan (42) anchored the team with their solid performances.

Hasan Ali (20), Mohammad Nawaz (18), Haider Ali (15), Faheem Ashraf (10) also lent a hand.

South African bowler Tabraiz Shamsi tried throughout to dismantle the side, managing in the effort to grab four wickets.

Bjorn Fortuin and Dwaine Pretorius grabbed one each of the only two other wickets the visitors were able to get.

South Africa innings

South Africa set the score at a loss of eight wickets. The side's top scorers were David Miller (85 not out) and Janneman Malan (27).

From the Pakistan side, debutant Zahid Mahmood emerged as the top wicket-taker with a haul of three. Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali took two each and Usman Qadir took one.

