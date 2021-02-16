Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars to manage Shaheen Shah Afridi's workload during tournament

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

  • Sohail Akhtar says Lahore Qalandars will not put extra load on Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Sohail Akhtar says having top three T20 wicket takers of 2020 in squad has made bowling attack stronger than before
  • Lahore Qalandars captain vows to overcome shortcomings and win the title

KARACHI: Last year's runners Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar has hinted that the team will manage the workload of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi during the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talking to media via an online conference on Tuesday, the Qalandars’ skipper said that he is aware of the load Shaheen is facing and assured reporters that the team will try not to overburden him during the PSL.

“He is an asset for Pakistan and we will try to manage his workload properly by giving him rest whenever it is needed and possible by the team,” Sohail Akhtar said.

Afridi, 20, had bowled over 335 overs across all formats of professional cricket last year and there have been talks about burden and his workload management.

The captain of Qalandars added that they’ll try not to put extra load on Afridi.

He added that having top three T20 wicket takers of last year in Qalandars’ squad has made the bowling attack stronger than before.

Lahore already had services of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Earlier this year, in the PSL players draft, the team also picked Rashid Khan of Afghanistan. 

The trio collectively have 165 T20 wickets in the year 2020 to their credit.

“Rashid Khan is top bowler of the world. With his arrival our spin attack has also got the much needed experience and it has made our bowling attack a top class one,” said Akhtar.

“The good form of Mohammad Hafeez is also a positive sign for our team and I hope he’ll continue with his form in the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League,” he added.

Talking about his strategy in PSL 6, Akhtar said that his side will try to continue the momentum as the performance in previous edition has given a lot of confidence to the side

“We played good cricket last year, we came so near to the title but couldn’t finish well. This year, we will try to overcome our all shortcomings and give our best. Qalandars are positive and focused about the upcoming tournament,” he said.

“What is done is done, we will take positives from previous tournaments and try to produce the positive results,” the skipper of Lahore Qalandars concluded.

