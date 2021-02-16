Senate polls: Objections against Faisal Vawda’s ticket rejected, say sources

PTI MNA Faisal Vawda addresses press conference. Photo: File

PTI Sindh leaders had shared reservations over Vawda getting the Senate ticket

Vawda has rendered services to the party, says PM Imran Khan

The PM will address Sindh leadership via video link today, say sources



ISLAMABAD: The PTI's parliamentary board has decided to stick with its earlier decision of nominating MNA Faisal Vawda as its candidate for the upcoming Senate elections from Sindh, rejecting protests by the party's provincial leadership.



Sources informed Geo News that the decision was taken during a meeting of the parliamentary board chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Protests by workers who had earlier took a stand against Vawda's candidacy were rejected, according to sources.

The prime minister said during the meeting that Vawda has rendered services for the party.

During the meeting, the ruling party's board discussed the reservations raised against the PTI members who were nominated as candidates by the party.

Sources said PM Imran Khan will address the party's Sindh leadership today and take them into confidence over the board's decisions. The premier will address the Sindh leadership via video link.

On the other hand, the PTI has decided to nominate Liaquat Tarakai as its candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Senate elections and has decided to take back the ticket from Najibullah Khattak.

PTI Senate elections and the controversy

A few days earlier, federal minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to announce the names finalised by the party who were to be issued tickets for the upcoming Senate elections.

On Saturday, however, the party took back the decision to award the Balochistan Senate ticket to Abdul Qadir after the decision received flak from the party's leaders.

According to Dawn, Abdul Qadir is a "business tycoon affiliated with the construction industry".

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, had said that the party had reversed its decision and now the Balochistan ticket had been allotted to Zahoor Agha.

"The kaptaan (skipper) always listens to his people," the prime minister's aide had said.

Senate tickets being given to Vawda and wealthy construction contractor Saifullah Abro had created a rift among PTI leaders from Sindh. They wrote a letter to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to express their reservations.

The ruling party has been under fire from its provincial chapter in Sindh for awarding Senate tickets to Vawda and Abro.

In the letter, PTI office-bearers from three regions said they were “extremely disappointed with the entire process” of the selection of PTI's candidates for the Senate polls.



The leaders who had signed the letter included Sadaqat Ali Jatoi [who is also the brother of former Sindh chief minister Liaquat Jatoi], PTI Sukkur district President Mubeen Jatoi, Allah Bux Unnar and Raja Khan Jhakrani, former provincial secretary general Mehfooz Usrani, a former candidate from NA-214 Shaheed Benazirabad Gul Muhammad Rind, former provincial minister Agha Taimoor Khan Pathan, Papu Khan Chachar and other office-bearers.

