India beats England by 317 runs to level Test series

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021
India thrashed England by 317 runs in the second test to level the four-match series 1-1 at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.
Chasing a record victory target of 482, England were all out for 164 in their second innings with No 9 batsman Moeen Ali their top scorer with a breezy 43.
India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel (5-60) claimed a five-for in his debut test.
Read more: India's skipper Virat Kohli has no regrets picking Shahbaz Nadeem over Kuldeep Yadav
Spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-53 to finish with a match haul of eight wickets to go with his scintillating century in India's second innings.
The third Test — a day-night match — begins on February 24 in Ahmedabad.