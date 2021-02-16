India beats England by 317 runs to level Test series

The third Test - a day-night match- starts February 24 in Ahmedabad. Photo: ICC/ Twitter

India thrash England to level Test series 1-1

This was the second Test match between India and England

England were all out for 164 in their second innings

India thrashed England by 317 runs in the second test to level the four-match series 1-1 at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a record victory target of 482, England were all out for 164 in their second innings with No 9 batsman Moeen Ali their top scorer with a breezy 43.

India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel (5-60) claimed a five-for in his debut test.

Read more: India's skipper Virat Kohli has no regrets picking Shahbaz Nadeem over Kuldeep Yadav

Spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-53 to finish with a match haul of eight wickets to go with his scintillating century in India's second innings.

The third Test — a day-night match — begins on February 24 in Ahmedabad.