Tuesday Feb 16 2021
India beats England by 317 runs to level Test series

The third Test - a day-night match- starts February 24 in Ahmedabad. Photo: ICC/ Twitter

  • India thrash England to level Test series 1-1
  • This was the second Test match between India and England
  • England were all out for 164 in their second innings

India thrashed England by 317 runs in the second test to level the four-match series 1-1 at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a record victory target of 482, England were all out for 164 in their second innings with No 9 batsman Moeen Ali their top scorer with a breezy 43.

India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel (5-60) claimed a five-for in his debut test.

Spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-53 to finish with a match haul of eight wickets to go with his scintillating century in India's second innings.

The third Test — a day-night match — begins on February 24 in Ahmedabad.

