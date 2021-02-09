Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Reuters

India's skipper Virat Kohli has no regrets picking Shahbaz Nadeem over Kuldeep Yadav

By
Reuters

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

 Indian captain Virat Kohli leaves the field after his dismissal by Australian bowler Pat Cummins for 4 runs on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 19, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • It is a bitter return to action for Virat Kohli who missed last three Tests in Australia to attend birth of his daughter
  • Tuesday's loss was his fourth consecutive Test defeat as captain 
  • Kohli blames it on how India batted in first innings when they managed 337 in reply to England's mammoth total

Indian skipper Virat Kohli did not regret picking Shahbaz Nadeem over Kuldeep Yadav but felt the support spinners had let the team down in their opening Test defeat by England on Tuesday.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Nadeem managed four wickets overall, including two as England amassed 578 in the first innings to take early charge of the contest, while all-rounder Washington Sundar went wicketless.

Kohli did not name the duo but when asked if he felt the support spinners had failed to put pressure on England, the India captain said, "Yeah, that's a fair assessment.

"You need your bowling unit collectively to step up and create enough pressure on the opposition and we probably didn't achieve that in this game.

"In the second innings we put enough pressure on them, but not enough to win a Test match, not enough to come back into the game."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among those surprised by what he called the "ridiculous decision" not to play Kuldeep, but Kohli said he wanted variety having picked off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Sundar.

"When you play two off-spinners, Kuldeep more or less becomes a similar kind of spinner taking the ball away," Kohli told a video conference.

"We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play. There are no regrets whatsoever on that decision."

It was a bitter return to action for Kohli who missed the last three Tests in Australia to attend the birth of his daughter.

Tuesday's loss was his fourth consecutive Test defeat as captain and Kohli blamed it on how India batted in the first innings when they managed 337 in reply to England's mammoth total.

"I think the Test probably shifted in their favour when we batted in the first innings," Kohli said at the presentation ceremony.

"We were looking to bat long and we were not able to do that. And I don't think there was enough application shown by us as a batting unit."

The second Test, also in Chennai, begins on Saturday. 

More From Sports:

Pakistan will continue winning run in T20s, team's morale high: Misbah ul Haq

Pakistan will continue winning run in T20s, team's morale high: Misbah ul Haq
Pak vs SA: PIA tweets 'Thank you' t-shirt gifted by Proteas skipper Quinton De Kock

Pak vs SA: PIA tweets 'Thank you' t-shirt gifted by Proteas skipper Quinton De Kock
Watch: James Anderson makes Indian batsmen look stupid with lethal reverse swing

Watch: James Anderson makes Indian batsmen look stupid with lethal reverse swing
Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulates ‘bro’ Owais Khan, Mariam Ansari on wedding

Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulates ‘bro’ Owais Khan, Mariam Ansari on wedding
Watch: Hasan Ali's 'rocking cradle' celebration was a sweet nod to his wife

Watch: Hasan Ali's 'rocking cradle' celebration was a sweet nod to his wife
Even sky is not the limit for us: Babar Azam vows after Pakistan whitewash South Africa

Even sky is not the limit for us: Babar Azam vows after Pakistan whitewash South Africa
Pak vs SA: Pakistan move up on ICC Test Team Rankings

Pak vs SA: Pakistan move up on ICC Test Team Rankings
Pak vs SA: Shadab Khan over the moon to see Hasan Ali perform in second Test

Pak vs SA: Shadab Khan over the moon to see Hasan Ali perform in second Test
Pak vs SA: Highest successful chases against Pakistan in Tests

Pak vs SA: Highest successful chases against Pakistan in Tests
Live stream: Pak vs SA 2nd Test match, Day 5

Live stream: Pak vs SA 2nd Test match, Day 5
Pak vs SA: Magnificent Pakistan whitewash South Africa in Test series

Pak vs SA: Magnificent Pakistan whitewash South Africa in Test series
Pak vs SA: Second Test at an interesting stage, says former selector Iqbal Qasim

Pak vs SA: Second Test at an interesting stage, says former selector Iqbal Qasim

Latest

view all