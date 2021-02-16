Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Kareena Kapoor opens up about the joys of motherhood

Kareena Kapoor recently sat down for a candid chat and touched upon the joys of motherhood, as well as the plight of those who struggle to experience this miracle.

The star shared the joys of motherhood during a candid chat on Instagram and was quoted saying, “The feeling of becoming a mother is not explainable and can only be felt firsthand. Seeing your children grow up right in front of your eyes, and becoming a part of their milestones, it’s the best feeling in the world. “

During her interview she even highlighted the plight of those who cannot share in these moments without medical intervention. She claimed, “While I have been blessed that I could conceive naturally, there are millions out there who have trouble. I pray that this feeling of experiencing motherhood is something everyone can feel.”

Even the caption next to her post read, “Being a parent is an experience like no other, but there are many who are unable to make their parenthood dreams a reality.”

“In that light, I’m proud to announce my association with @crystacare's Crysta IVF, who offer proper diagnosis, affordable and personalised treatment care plans that aim to help couples who are unable to conceive naturally. Start your journey towards parenthood with a team of specialists that understand the care you need.

