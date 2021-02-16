Watch: Virat Kohli could face suspension following umpire spat

Kohli could face a Level 1 or Level 2 offence

He already carries two offences over the past 24 months

Kohli angrily confronted the umpire after Joe Root was given not-out



Indian skipper Virat Kohli could have landed himself in hot water after his heated exchange with umpire Nitin Menon on the third day of the second Test match against England.

This is not the first time that the Indian skipper has gotten into a verbal dual with an umpire. Kohli reacted furiously when English batsman Joe Root was not given out following a review taken by the Indian team after the LBW technology had been applied.

When the decision was reviewed, the ultra-edge confirmed the ball had missed the bat but struck pad on its way through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

When ball-tracking was then applied by third umpire Anil Chaudhary, it showed that the delivery from left-arm spinner Axar Patel would have gone on to hit the stumps but at the point of impact it was an ‘umpire’s call’ adjudication.

Kohli, however, started confronting the umpire over the decision, resulting in rebuke by the English commentators.

"You can't have this, I am sorry," said Michael Vaughan, former English cricket captain and commentator. Kohli is such a powerhouse, you can’t have him intimidating the umpire. It’s a stinker of a decision but you can’t be doing that as a captain," he added.

Another former English captain Nasser Hussain questioned why India had sought a review. "It was odd that the India team and their captain took the full 15 seconds to work out whether to review or not. They weren’t actually sure what they were reviewing for," he said.

"That tends to suggest there was a bit of doubt in their minds and yet Kohli seemed agitated by an umpire who had a milli-second to make that decision. If they were so certain that it was out and should have been given straight away, why did it take them so long?"

Kohli now faces a Level 1 or Level 2 offence being brought against him, which could earn him anywhere from one to four demerit points.

The Indian captain already has two demerit points from his earlier outbursts over the past 24 months and two more could lead to a potential Test match suspension.

Match referee Javagal Srinath is yet to brought the incident to the ICC's attention, said the Daily Mail.

