Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Virat Kohli could face suspension following umpire spat

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

  • Kohli could face a Level 1 or Level 2 offence
  • He already carries two offences over the past 24 months
  • Kohli angrily confronted the umpire after Joe Root was given not-out

Indian skipper Virat Kohli could have landed himself in hot water after his heated exchange with umpire Nitin Menon on the third day of the second Test match against England. 

This is not the first time that the Indian skipper has gotten into a verbal dual with an umpire. Kohli reacted furiously when English batsman Joe Root was not given out following a review taken by the Indian team after the LBW technology had been applied. 

When the decision was reviewed, the ultra-edge confirmed the ball had missed the bat but struck pad on its way through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

When ball-tracking was then applied by third umpire Anil Chaudhary, it showed that the delivery from left-arm spinner Axar Patel would have gone on to hit the stumps but at the point of impact it was an ‘umpire’s call’ adjudication. 

Kohli, however, started confronting the umpire over the decision, resulting in rebuke by the English commentators.

"You can't have this, I am sorry," said Michael Vaughan, former English cricket captain and commentator. Kohli is such a powerhouse, you can’t have him intimidating the umpire. It’s a stinker of a decision but you can’t be doing that as a captain," he added. 

Another former English captain Nasser Hussain questioned why India had sought a review. "It was odd that the India team and their captain took the full 15 seconds to work out whether to review or not. They weren’t actually sure what they were reviewing for," he said. 

"That tends to suggest there was a bit of doubt in their minds and yet Kohli seemed agitated by an umpire who had a milli-second to make that decision. If they were so certain that it was out and should have been given straight away, why did it take them so long?"

Kohli now faces a Level 1 or Level 2 offence being brought against him, which could earn him anywhere from one to four demerit points. 

The Indian captain already has two demerit points from his earlier outbursts over the past 24 months and two more could lead to a potential Test match suspension. 

Match referee Javagal Srinath is yet to brought the incident to the ICC's attention, said the Daily Mail. 

More From Sports:

India beats England by 317 runs to level Test series

India beats England by 317 runs to level Test series
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars to manage Shaheen Shah Afridi's workload during tournament

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars to manage Shaheen Shah Afridi's workload during tournament
PSL 2021: Mahira Khan re-appointed as brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2021: Mahira Khan re-appointed as brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2021: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan all geared up to perform for Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2021: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan all geared up to perform for Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2021: Traffic plan chalked out for Karachi

PSL 2021: Traffic plan chalked out for Karachi
Faf du Plessis returns to PSL as 'partial replacement' pick for Chris Gayle

Faf du Plessis returns to PSL as 'partial replacement' pick for Chris Gayle
Quetta Gladiators' Ben Cutting marries PSL presenter Erin Holland

Quetta Gladiators' Ben Cutting marries PSL presenter Erin Holland
PSL 2021: What are Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf up to with Quetta Gladiators?

PSL 2021: What are Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf up to with Quetta Gladiators?
PSL 6: Multan Sultans name Mohammad Rizwan as new captain

PSL 6: Multan Sultans name Mohammad Rizwan as new captain
PSL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez urges spectators to ensure coronavirus SOPs

PSL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez urges spectators to ensure coronavirus SOPs
Mohammad Rizwan is a true warrior, says Babar Azam after winning series against South Africa

Mohammad Rizwan is a true warrior, says Babar Azam after winning series against South Africa
PCB making PSL franchises pay for Pakistani players’ flight: report

PCB making PSL franchises pay for Pakistani players’ flight: report

Latest

view all