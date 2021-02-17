Gwyneth Paltrow contracted COVID-19 early on during the pandemic

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she had COVID-19 at the beginning of the global pandemic last year.



In a new post of Goop, the Avengers: Endgame actor revealed that she experienced coronavirus symptoms but didn’t reveal when she tested positive.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog. In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual," she shared.

She then revealed how she has been extra cautious of whatever she puts in her body: "Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.”

"A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy -- and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let's make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!" she added.