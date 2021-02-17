7 dead, 9 injured as truck and passenger van collide in Khushab





Six men, one woman die in Khushab Road accident

Accident occurred as overspeeding truck and van both collided, say police

Nine persons have been injured in the accident



KHUSHAB: Seven people were killed and nine others were injured when a passenger van and a truck collided at the Khushab road on Wednesday.

Police said that the accident occurred near Mianwali at Khushab Road when the speeding truck collided with a van, with both drivers losing control and resulting in a collision.

As soon as the accident took place, rescue teams arrived on the scene to initiate relief efforts and helped shift the injured to DHQ hospital Jauharabad for medical treatment.

Rescue officials said six persons died on the spot after the accident and 10 others were injured. One of the injured died during medical treatment, raising the death toll to seven.

Six men and one woman were among the seven who died.