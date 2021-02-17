Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

7 dead, 9 injured as truck and passenger van collide in Khushab

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021


  • Six men, one woman die in Khushab Road accident
  • Accident occurred as overspeeding truck and van both collided, say police
  • Nine persons have been injured in the accident

KHUSHAB: Seven people were killed and nine others were injured when a passenger van and a truck collided at the Khushab road on Wednesday. 

Police said that the accident occurred near Mianwali at Khushab Road when the speeding truck collided with a van, with both drivers losing control and resulting in a collision. 

As soon as the accident took place, rescue teams arrived on the scene to initiate relief efforts and helped shift the injured to DHQ hospital Jauharabad for medical treatment. 

Rescue officials said six persons died on the spot after the accident and 10 others were injured. One of the injured died during medical treatment, raising the death toll to seven. 

Six men and one woman were among the seven who died. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC
'PTI leaders happy over Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest,' claims Saeed Ghani

'PTI leaders happy over Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest,' claims Saeed Ghani
PTI govt's austerity drive saves 49% expenditure of PM House: official document

PTI govt's austerity drive saves 49% expenditure of PM House: official document
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under anti-terror law

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under anti-terror law
Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
PPP candidates secure victory in Sanghar, Karachi by-polls

PPP candidates secure victory in Sanghar, Karachi by-polls

Foreign funding case: PTI submits no details of funds allegedly received by four employees

Foreign funding case: PTI submits no details of funds allegedly received by four employees
FBR aims at launching operation against major tax defaulters: sources

FBR aims at launching operation against major tax defaulters: sources
Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?

Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?
Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail
'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

Latest

view all