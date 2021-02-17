Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

'Student alert': HEC advises to verify degree programmes from councils

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

HEC logo. Photo: File

  • HEC advises students to confirm whether degree programmes of their interest are accredited by professional councils or not
  • It says that the non-recognition of such graduates by councils creates a negative impact on the students' future 

The Higher Education Commission on Wednesday advised students to confirm whether the degree programmes of their interest are accredited by the concerned professional councils before seeking admission.

"It has been noticed with concern that degree programmes of some universities are being initiated/continued without obtaining accreditation from the concerned Professional Councils," the HEC said in a statement.

Non-recognition of such graduates by the councils creates a negative impact on the future of these students, the HEC noted.

Read more: HEC announces last date for Law Admission Test's online registration

"In the larger public interest, the commencement of new professional programmes must only be undertaken after the complete observance of all the requirements prescribed by the Councils," it said.

Here's the list of accreditation councils: 

Read more: HEC invites proposals for CPEC-Collaborative Research Grant

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan addressing International Fund for Agricultural Development

PM Imran Khan addressing International Fund for Agricultural Development
Maryam Nawaz urges PM Imran Khan to speak to relatives of Baloch missing persons

Maryam Nawaz urges PM Imran Khan to speak to relatives of Baloch missing persons
Karachi court warns of contempt proceedings over road closure during PSL

Karachi court warns of contempt proceedings over road closure during PSL

Technological progress set back due to judicial activism, Fawad Chaudhry regrets

Technological progress set back due to judicial activism, Fawad Chaudhry regrets
RO to announce verdict in plea challenging Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination tomorrow

RO to announce verdict in plea challenging Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination tomorrow
Asad Umar urges frontline healthcare workers to register for coronavirus vaccine

Asad Umar urges frontline healthcare workers to register for coronavirus vaccine
Gambling quarrel at snooker club kills two in Gujranwala

Gambling quarrel at snooker club kills two in Gujranwala
Aman 2021: The importance of Pakistan’s multinational naval drill

Aman 2021: The importance of Pakistan’s multinational naval drill
Senate elections: ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of nomination papers

Senate elections: ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of nomination papers

'Pawri hori hai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen wants to become a CSS officer one day

'Pawri hori hai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen wants to become a CSS officer one day
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC
'PTI leaders happy over Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest,' claims Saeed Ghani

'PTI leaders happy over Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest,' claims Saeed Ghani

Latest

view all