'Student alert': HEC advises to verify degree programmes from councils

The Higher Education Commission on Wednesday advised students to confirm whether the degree programmes of their interest are accredited by the concerned professional councils before seeking admission.



"It has been noticed with concern that degree programmes of some universities are being initiated/continued without obtaining accreditation from the concerned Professional Councils," the HEC said in a statement.

Non-recognition of such graduates by the councils creates a negative impact on the future of these students, the HEC noted.

"In the larger public interest, the commencement of new professional programmes must only be undertaken after the complete observance of all the requirements prescribed by the Councils," it said.

Here's the list of accreditation councils:

