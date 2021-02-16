Can't connect right now! retry
HEC announces last date for Law Admission Test's online registration

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

A Reuters file photo of a gavel.

  • Last date for Law Admission Test's online registration is February 24
  • The test will take place on March 7, 2021, tentatively, says HEC

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that the last date for the online registration of the Law Admission Test (LAT) is February 24.

The test will tentatively take place on March 7, 2021, it said, adding that any changes in test dates would be communicated through the HEC's websites — www.hec.gov.pk and etc.hec.gov.pk.

Applicants who register through HEC online registration process will be able to download their roll number slip from http://etc.hec.gov.pk and registered email address a week before the test date.

Email/SMS will also be sent to registered applicants for the test date, time, and venue. While filling the online application forms, candidates will be required to provide a valid email/mobile number on which the applicant wishes to receive a roll number slip. 

A print of the roll number slip and original CNIC will be required to enter the test centre on the test day. 

Meanwhile, here's the breakdown of the exam's marks:


