HEC invites proposals for CPEC-Collaborative Research Grant

The Higher Education Commission on Tuesday invited proposals for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor-Collaborative Research Grant (CPEC-CRG).

The project is one of the key components of the recently launched HEC initiative "Academic Collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities", a statement posted on HEC's website said.

"The objective of the project is to understand and respond to the historic global geo-strategic and geo-economic transition, and its impact on the region, in general and Pakistan in particular," it said.

The CPEC-CRG is expected to support promising research partnerships between Pakistan and China, aiming at finding solutions to CPEC-related problems through joint research by the universities of Pakistan and China, HEC said.

"CPEC- CRG research projects must be collaborative in scope, with teams composed of academic researchers from Pakistan and China with the appropriate expertise to address the research challenge, as well as industrial and sectoral collaborators within Pakistan and/or China," read the statement.

Principal investigators should be faculty members at higher education institutions in Pakistan, it added.

"To take full advantage of the national research capacity, proposals are encouraged from teams including junior and senior academic staff, as well as both male and female researchers," said HEC.



It said that the CPEC-CRG awards would be "selected competitively using a merit-based, independent, transparent evaluation and selection process based upon international standards".