PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed says Quetta Gladiators' success 'more important than individual glory'

KARACHI: Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former captain of the Pakistan Cricket team and captain of Pakistan Super League's team Quetta Gladiators has said that his team’s success is more important to him than any individual glory in the upcoming edition of PSL.

Talking exclusively to Geo News, the wicket-keeper batsman said that Quetta’s squad will be looking to kick off its PSL campaign with a win against Karachi Kings in the opening game of the league on February 20 in Karachi.

“National Stadium may be the home ground of Karachi Kings but we have also played in Karachi and have players who have experience of playing there,” said the captain of Quetta Gladiators.

“People say Gladiators are actual representatives of Karachi. This is maybe because we have more players from Karachi. Nevertheless, the city’s name is with Kings so there will be support for them as well."

Emphasising the importance of a good start in the tournament, saying that an early win always gives the team a good momentum and ample opportunity to gel quickly.

Sarfaraz agreed that despite a good record in the tournament, his side couldn’t do well in the previous edition of the league where Gladiators had finished on 5th, ahead of bottom-placed Islamabad United.

He stressed that team needs to overcome its mistake and give its best in the tournament.

“We will enter the 6th edition of PSL with full preparation. We are eager to do well and reclaim our glory in the league. I am focused on making the team win again,” Sarfaraz said.

The tournament is also considered to be an important one for the wicket-keeper batsman as far as his comeback to Pakistan’s playing XI is concerned. However, these discussions are not in Sarfaraz Ahmed’s mind.

“For me, team’s success matters more than any individual glory. Of course, personal scores are important but it should be for the team’s cause and I will try to give my best to make my team – Quetta Gladiators – win the tournament,” the former captain of Pakistan team said.

“My own batting position depends on the team’s combination and requirements according to the situation,” he added.

Talking about his team’s strength, the captain of Gladiators stated that his side is "very balanced" and that he is "hopeful of a good show by them."

He added that induction of Chris Gayle, Qais Ahmed, Cameron Delport and Dale Steyn has made his side a very strong unit that can pose threat to any side in the world.

“Gayle has been an amazing T20 player, I know he hasn’t been able to show his class in PSL yet but I am sure that with Gladiators, Gayle's storm will blow everyone away,” Sarfaraz warned his opponents.

He encouraged the spectators to support all the teams, not just one team in the PSL, adding that each team belongs to Pakistan and the ultimate beneficiary of the PSL is Pakistan Cricket.

“This is a top brand of Pakistan that has provided very good talent to Pakistan Cricket. I would say that people at the stadium should cheer for all the teams and support quality cricket."

“I would also tell spectators that while coming to the stadium, they must follow all the SOPs to avoid the spread of COVID-19,” he concluded.

