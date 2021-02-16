Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Sharjeel Khan says he will 'give his best' to make Karachi Kings win PSL 6 again

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Karachi Kings' opening batsman Sharjeel Khan speaking during a press conference. Photo: File

  • Karachi Kings' opening batsman Sharjeel Khan says he will give his best to make his team win the PSL 6 again
  • Says the tournament is very important to him and he's looking forward to it
  • Says he's trying his best to achieve "all the required levels to be back in the game"

KARACHI: Karachi Kings' opening batsman Sharjeel Khan has set his eyes on making his team win the upcoming Pakistan Super League's sixth edition by "giving his best" to the game.

Talking to Geo ahead of the PSL, the 31-year-old cricketer said that the tournament is very important to him.

“I’m looking forward to giving my best to PSL and do something special for my team, Karachi Kings,” he said. "I want to perform in a way which can help my team win matches and the tournament."

The Hyderabad-based cricketer agreed that the tournament is important for him in his quest for a comeback to the national side after completing his suspension.

“I’m doing my best to achieve all the required levels to be there again, and I’m hopeful of a noticeable performance during the season,” Khan said while sharing his aim.

Replying to a question, the cricketer said that he’s "confident of a good show by Karachi Kings" in the tournament as the men in blue look to defend the title in PSL 6.

“We played great cricket last year and finished as winners, so we will start the new season from where we finished and try to carryon with the momentum,” he said.

“Fans have always been very supportive of us and I hope they will continue to cheer for us. My message to fans is to keep supporting Karachi Kings and we will produce good results for them,” the flamboyant batsman said.

Sharjeel added that he’s happy that there would be some spectators, although limited, in the stadium during the tournament.

“Spectators in the stadium always motivate us, last time we played some matches without the crowd and it didn’t give us the feel of a top contest. So, I’m glad that there will be some crowd on the ground this time,” he concluded.

