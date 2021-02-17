Govt announces reduction in passport fee

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Picture showing Pakistani passports. Photo: File
  • Govt of Pakistan has announced a reduction in passport fee
  • Fee has been revised for passports with validity of 5 and 10 years containing 36, 72, or 100 pages
  • The new fees are applicable from February 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Wednesday announced a reduction in passport fees, an official notification issued in this regard said.

Per the statement issued by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, a passport issued for five years with a total number of 36 pages will now cost Rs3,000, meanwhile, Rs5,000 will be charged for urgent services. 

As for passports with a validity of five years containing 72 pages, the fee has been set at Rs5,500, while Rs9,000 will be charged for urgent services. 

Read more: Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 2021

A passport with a validity of five years with 100 pages will now cost Rs6,000, while an urgent fee for the same passport has been set at Rs12,000.

The notification further said that passports with a validity of 10 years, containing 36 pages, will cost Rs4,500, while urgent ones will be issued for Rs.7,500. 

Akin to that, a passport with a 10-year validity with a total of 72 pages will cost Rs8,250, while an urgent service fee for the same will be Rs13,500.

For passports with a validity of 10 years, containing 100 pages, the normal fee has been set at Rs9,000, while an urgent service fee for the same will be Rs18,000.

The revised fees will be applicable from February 17, 2021, the notification said. 

Read more: Pakistani passport slips further in ranking, now fourth-worst for international travel

