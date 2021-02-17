US Embassy lauds Pakistani students for 'beating MIT & Stanford' in aeronautics, astronautics contest

Twitter/U.S. Embassy Islamabad/via Team Invictus

The United States' Embassy in Islamabad has lauded Pakistani students for "beating MIT & Stanford" in an aircraft designing, building and flying contest.



The Pakistani team, which comprised students from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI), won against their peers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University.

"Congrats to Team Invictus, a group of Pakistani students from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute for winning 2nd place in the 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (Design, Build and Fly) competition, beating MIT & Stanford!" the Embassy wrote on Twitter.

The Pakistani students were part of the 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) competition where they had to design, build, and fly an aircraft.