Sarfaraz comments on Mohammad Hafeez controversy

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Mohammad Hafeez (r). Photo: File

Have always respected Hafeez and will continue to do so, says Sarfaraz

Former Pakistan captain says Rizwan is not his opponent

Hafeez and Sarfaraz were involved in a Twitter spat earlier this month



Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Thursday spoke the controversy involving him, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez earlier this month.

Sarfaraz and Hafeez had been involved in a Twitter spat after the latter congratulated Rizwan on his recent T20 century against South Africa. Sarfaraz had thought the jibe was aimed at him and responded to Hafeez.

Read more: PCB 'unhappy' after Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez's Twitter bickering

However, the former Pakistan cricket captain said he has always respected Hafeez and that he has no problems with the all-rounder.

"I have no complaints against Mohammad Hafeez," said Sarfaraz during a virtual press conference on Thursday. "He is my elder, I have always respected him and will continue to do so," added Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz praised Mohammad Rizwan's performance, saying that he did not consider him an opponent.

On the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, the former Pakistan captain said this time, Chris Gayle was in his team hence he hoped for better results.

Sarfaraz said there was no added pressure on him, adding that he would try to bat in the upper order during the tournament.

Hafeez's indirect jab triggers response from Sarfaraz

The controversy began when Hafeez took an indirect jibe at Sarfaraz earlier this month when he tweeted to appreciate Rizwan for his ton and said, “Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 hundred. U r a Star shining star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game”.



Sarfaraz wasn't happy.

Ahmed noted that everyone is behind Rizwan and wished he plays many more amazing innings for Pakistan.

The former skipper also urged Hafeez to not create divisions. “We expect nothing but positiveness coming from an international player who has played so many games for Pakistan.”

Former players and experts have also been commenting on the matter since Rizwan emerged as a pillar for the cricket team and rescued it at different occasions.