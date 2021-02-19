Arjun Kapoor joins ladylove Malaika Arora for dinner at her mother’s home

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor visited his ladylove Malaika Arora and spent family time with her mother on Thursday night, Indian media reported.

According to reports, the Panipat actor joined Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora for dinner at their mother’s house in Mumbai.

The Dabangg actress and beau Arjun were spotted together when they were leaving her mother's house after a family dinner.

Malaika can be seen sporting a grey sweatshirt with matching sweatpants.

Meanwhile, Arjun kept it completely casual for dinner.

