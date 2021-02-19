PDM says to continue long march till end of PTI's rule

(L-R) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUP leader Owais Noorani and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari waving to supporters at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan, on December 13, 2020. — PPI/Babar Shah

PDM has decided to continue next month's long march till the departure of the PTI government



A five-member committee was also constituted to make arrangements for the long march

The committee comprises Ahsan Iqbal, Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Akram Khan Durrani, and Mian Iftikhar Hussain

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to continue next month's long march till the departure of the PTI-led regime The News reported on Friday.



In order to discuss arrangements for the long march, PDM Convener Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a steering committee meeting.

Speaking about the arrangements for the planned procession after the meeting, PDM spokesperson Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that it was decided that it would be named "Qaumi March and Mehngai March" which would take place across the country, and would continue till sending the government packing.

He further said that that a committee was also constituted to make arrangements for the long march starting on March 26.

While PDM leadership led by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would meet labour and workers unions, it will also undertake countrywide visits prior to the long march.

The meeting also observed that the stance of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was correct that a constitutional amendment was required to change the process of voting in the Senate elections.

Touching upon the issue of missing persons in Pakistan, Mian Iftikhar said the PDM leaders would also join the protest of relatives of missing persons in Islamabad today (Friday).

“The protestors are making only one demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan should meet them," he said, questioning if the prime minister was under arrest that he could not visit sit-in of relatives of missing persons.