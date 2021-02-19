Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 19 2021
Friday Feb 19, 2021

Shraddha Kapoor excited to work with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s next

Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor is super excited to work with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.

The Baaghi 3 actress took to Instagram and announced her collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. She also unveiled the release date of the film.

She wrote, “Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan’s next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will release on Holi 2022, 18th March!”.

Shraddha further said, “Produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Also starring Dimple Kapadia & Boney Kapoor.”

The actress shared the statement with only heart emoji in the caption.

Earlier talking to Indian media, Shraddha said, “I am really excited to work with a filmmaker like Luv Ranjan.”

She further said that she was equally thrilled to work with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the film.

