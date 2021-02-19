Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Raza Rabbani tells SC there is a difference between horse trading and political alliances

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Senator Raza Rabbani.

ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani, former chairman of the upper house (Senate), argued in the Supreme Court on Friday that there is a difference between horse trading and political alliances and that political alliances are usually secret.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court was hearing a presidential reference regarding the upcoming Senate elections that has sought guidance on holding the elections through a show of hands.

During the hearing, PPP's Rabbani said: "A political alliance is usually secret. If one individually wants to become a member of the Senate, horse trading can take place."

He said that a single transferable vote was envisaged to give small political parties a chance to have their say in the federation so the Supreme Court should keep in view the composition and purpose of the Senate.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Haq asked what the logic behind keeping the vote secret was when each political party should be represented in the Senate in proportion to its strength in assemblies.

Rabbani said that perhaps the vote was kept secret because no political party could get the right proportion.

The chief justice then asked Rabbani to elaborate further on proportional representation of parties in the Senate.

Rabbani said that the proportional representation of political parties was in the minds of those that had framed the Constitution. "The interpretation of the court of proportional representation is what would occur in an ideal situation. Political matters are never ideal."

He said that PTI and PML-Q have an alliance in Punjab. "PTI has also given a seat to PML-Q in the Senate but I will give arguments on secret balloting on Monday," he added.

The court adjourned proceedings of the case till February 22.   

 

More From Pakistan:

Jahangir Tareen 'convincing PTI lawmakers to vote for party in Senate polls': PTI MNA Raja Riaz

Jahangir Tareen 'convincing PTI lawmakers to vote for party in Senate polls': PTI MNA Raja Riaz
Senate election: Pervaiz Rashid challenges rejection of nomination papers by ECP

Senate election: Pervaiz Rashid challenges rejection of nomination papers by ECP
PM Imran Khan says Opposition trying to 'buy' PTI lawmakers after all PDM efforts 'failed'

PM Imran Khan says Opposition trying to 'buy' PTI lawmakers after all PDM efforts 'failed'
NA-75 Daska by-election: Two dead, 8 injured as PTI, PML-N workers clash

NA-75 Daska by-election: Two dead, 8 injured as PTI, PML-N workers clash
Russian envoy to Afghanistan meets Gen Bajwa, lauds Pakistan's role in regional peace

Russian envoy to Afghanistan meets Gen Bajwa, lauds Pakistan's role in regional peace
Former MQM leader Mohammad Anwar passes away in London

Former MQM leader Mohammad Anwar passes away in London
UN experts condemn India for ending Kashmir’s autonomy, weakening minority rights

UN experts condemn India for ending Kashmir’s autonomy, weakening minority rights
Punjab govt announces schools exam schedule

Punjab govt announces schools exam schedule
Sneak attack: Haleem Adil Sheikh finds snake in room while in police custody

Sneak attack: Haleem Adil Sheikh finds snake in room while in police custody
#Pawrihorihai-famed Dananeer Mobeen falls in love with Karachi

#Pawrihorihai-famed Dananeer Mobeen falls in love with Karachi
SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar holds a UAE Iqama: official documents

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar holds a UAE Iqama: official documents
PTA says substitutes being used to remedy bad internet service in Pakistan

PTA says substitutes being used to remedy bad internet service in Pakistan

Latest

view all