Raza Rabbani tells SC there is a difference between horse trading and political alliances

Senator Raza Rabbani.

ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani, former chairman of the upper house (Senate), argued in the Supreme Court on Friday that there is a difference between horse trading and political alliances and that political alliances are usually secret.



A five-member bench of the Supreme Court was hearing a presidential reference regarding the upcoming Senate elections that has sought guidance on holding the elections through a show of hands.

During the hearing, PPP's Rabbani said: "A political alliance is usually secret. If one individually wants to become a member of the Senate, horse trading can take place."

He said that a single transferable vote was envisaged to give small political parties a chance to have their say in the federation so the Supreme Court should keep in view the composition and purpose of the Senate.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Haq asked what the logic behind keeping the vote secret was when each political party should be represented in the Senate in proportion to its strength in assemblies.

Rabbani said that perhaps the vote was kept secret because no political party could get the right proportion.

The chief justice then asked Rabbani to elaborate further on proportional representation of parties in the Senate.

Rabbani said that the proportional representation of political parties was in the minds of those that had framed the Constitution. "The interpretation of the court of proportional representation is what would occur in an ideal situation. Political matters are never ideal."

He said that PTI and PML-Q have an alliance in Punjab. "PTI has also given a seat to PML-Q in the Senate but I will give arguments on secret balloting on Monday," he added.



The court adjourned proceedings of the case till February 22.



