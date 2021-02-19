Can't connect right now! retry
Dia Mirza touches on her unconventional eco-friendly wedding choices

Dia Mirza recently sat down to discuss her unconventional and eco-friendly wedding décor ideas filled with “progressive practices” to help preserve the environment.

The star took to Instagram to share the details on her big day and revealed, “The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony!”

“We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural.”

“The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to us was to bring Sheela Atta, who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony.”

She even added, “It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice.”

