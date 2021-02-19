Can't connect right now! retry
PTI members caught 'red handed' with 'stolen votes', claims PML-N amid counting of votes after by-polls

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has sought to sound the alarm, on what she claims, is theft of votes by PTI members, as counting in the by-polls held today continues.

Maryam released a series of "bombshell" videos as supposed proof of the claim.

In the first, she begins by claiming that PTI people were caught "red handed stealing bagfuls of votes". She said PML-N MPA Adil Chatta and Ataa Tarar were the ones to have caught the "culprit".

Maryam claimed the seal of the bag of votes was also broken and further accused the police of being "a part of the plan to steal votes for PTI".

She followed it up with another video showing the bag in question.

What came next was a video of a man sitting silently alongside a bag of votes. PML-N workers can be heard asking him where he was taking the bag of votes.

"We had sent him in along with the Rangers and he was taking this bag with him," a man says.

More to follow.

