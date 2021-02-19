NA-75 Daska by-election: Two dead as PTI, PML-N workers clash

SIALKOT: Two persons died and and two others got injured as clashes broke out between PTI and PML-N workers in the city's NA-75 constituency on Friday.



The firing incident occurred at the Gondka polling station which resulted in three persons getting injured, with two succumbing to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

A heavy contingent of police officials and Rangers personnel are present at the Gondka police station to restore order there. PTI and PML-N workers had assembled outside the polling station where the firing incident took place, shouting slogans against one another.

Out of 360 polling stations in the constituency, the voting process has been suspended at 15 sensitive polling stations.

Two groups of people exchanging blows, armed with sticks in Daska can be seen in a video clips that have gone viral on social media. Police have yet to identify or arrest the suspects who were committed the killings.

The city's traffic situation has worsened because of the armed clash. The atmosphere outside the polling station remains tense as no law enforcement agency is present outside the Gondka polling station where the firing incident took place and where currently charged-up workers of both political parties are face-to-face.

PML-N, PTI hold each other responsible over NA-75 violence

Soon after news broke of the clash between workers of both political parties, the PML-N and the PTI leaderships held each other responsible for the violence.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan held PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah responsible for the clash, saying that PML-N was resorting to its "traditional thuggery" under Sanaullah's supervision.

She alleged that PTI workers were being harassed at polling station by "private gunmen", calling on police to take action against the culprits.

On the other hand, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz lashed out at authorities and tweeted a video of the party's supporters breaking doors of a polling station down after they were allegedly made to wait outside for hours.

"PMLN voters in Daska lose patience, protest & break down doors of a polling station after being made to wait for hours as polling time draws to an end. Sharam kero," she tweeted.

PML-N demands ECP to take notice of firing incident

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the PTI, blaming the party for resorting to violence in the face of imminent defeat.

The PML-N leader said that she would request the ECP to extend the voting time in the area and added that the party will demand the commission to hold an inquiry into the firing episode.

Dar questions Rana Sanaullah's presence in constituency

Speaking to Geo News, PTI leader Usman Dar questioned Sanaullah's presence in the constituency, saying that it was a clear violation of the ECP's code of conduct.

"We will register an FIR against Rana Sanaullah. He brought armed men with him and resorted to firing," he accused. "If these people thing NA-75 is their stronghold, what are PML-N MPAs and Maryam Safdar doing holding jalsas in the area?" he questioned.

CM Buzdar takes notice of Daska firing incident

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the Daska firing incident, tasking IG Punjab to send him a report on the matter.

Buzdar ordered the culprits responsible for the firing to be brought to book. "Violation of the law will not be tolerated at any cost," he said. "Action should be taken against the persons regardless of their political affiliation."

This news story will be updated with more details as they come in.

