Maryam urges PML-N supporters to 'guard their vote' as counting in by-polls begins

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz talks with media persons after condolences to Mushahid Ullah Khan's family over his demise, at his residence in Islamabad, on February 18, 2021. — Online photo by Waseem Khan

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday urged PML-N supporters who had "bravely" cast their votes, especially in Daska, Wazirabad and Nowshera, amid violence, to now "guard their votes", as counting of ballot papers begins.

Her message came after a day of voting marred by violence, which saw the deaths of two and injury to at least eight people.

NA-75 Daska by-election: Two dead, 8 injured as PTI, PML-N workers clash

Clashes had broken out between PTI and PML-N workers in the Daska constituency, with each accusing the other of instigating violence to affect voter turn out.

By-polls, in total, were held today in four constituencies: NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-75 Sialkot-IV, PP-51 Gujranwala-I and PK-63 Nowshera-III.



"I request the PML-N workers, especially from Daska, Wazirabad and Nowshera that the way they cast their votes with courage and determination amid thuggery by PTI government representatives and police, to display the same resolve and guard their votes," she wrote, in a message on Twitter, soon after polls closed at 5pm.



"Workers should remain not only in the polling stations during the transfer of the ballot boxes and vote counting but also, during the transfer of counted ballot papers, should guard the returning officer's office.

"Until all the form 45s and final results are announced, continue to watch over your votes," she urged.



PML-N and Maryam also shared videos, of police baton charging party supporters, as they condemned the move.

The party claims that voting continued in certain stations amid doors closed to many party voters and that the workers lost patience waiting outside for hours and subsequently forced their way in when polling time was about to draw to a close.



Maryam in another tweet claimed that "since it was clear that PMLN was winning and with a huge margin", the violence was instigated to "slow down the polling process".

She said this led to long queues forming outside polling stations.



PML-N's Rana Sanaullah had petitioned for the polling time to be increased in view of the disruption.



The request was turned down by the Election Commission.



